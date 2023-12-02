Advertise with Us
Memphis police officer’s squad car, shotgun stolen during foot chase

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another stolen gun is out on the streets after the Memphis Police Department says one of their officer’s cruisers was stolen Friday evening. The car was recovered, but a department-issued shotgun that was inside is now missing.

Police say that around 6:30 p.m. Friday, an officer was involved in a foot chase near the Kroger on Kirby Road when the suspect got inside the officer’s patrol vehicle and took off.

The stolen car was later found on Judy Lynn Avenue in Parkway Village. Police say the officer’s shotgun, however, was not inside.

MPD says no arrests have been made.

No suspect information was provided.

