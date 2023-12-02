Man, woman injured in Orange Mound shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man and a woman were injured in a shooting on Friday night.

Officers responded to the shooting at 10:40 p.m. on Saratoga Avenue.

The victims were both taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the suspects drove away in a pickup truck.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.