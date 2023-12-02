Advertise with Us
Man, woman injured in Orange Mound shooting

A man and a woman were injured in a shooting on Saturday night.
By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man and a woman were injured in a shooting on Friday night.

Officers responded to the shooting at 10:40 p.m. on Saratoga Avenue.

The victims were both taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the suspects drove away in a pickup truck.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

