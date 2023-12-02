Man dead, another man injured in South Memphis shooting
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One man is dead and another man was injured in a shooting on Friday night.
Officers responded to the shooting at 10:17 p.m. on West Hillview Drive.
One victim was pronounced dead on the scene and the other victim was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
Police say the suspects were three men in a dark blue sedan.
If you have any information about this shooting call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.