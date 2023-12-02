Man dead, another man injured in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One man is dead and another man was injured in a shooting on Friday night.

Officers responded to the shooting at 10:17 p.m. on West Hillview Drive.

One victim was pronounced dead on the scene and the other victim was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Police say the suspects were three men in a dark blue sedan.

If you have any information about this shooting call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

