Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man dead after shooting on Tennis Court Drive, police say

Man dead after shooting on Tennis Court Drive, police say
Man dead after shooting on Tennis Court Drive, police say(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

Around 3:50 p.m., police officers responded to a call on Tennis Court Drive near Club Drive.

When police arrived, they discovered that one man had been shot.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family Dollar customers eligible for $25 gift card following class action settlement
Alegend Jones' mother Shona Garner, joined by national civil rights attorney Ben Crump
Mother says 17-year-old died as a result of being body-slammed at Youth Villages after refusing to undress in front of male counselors
The suspects who shoplifted from Target on Monday, November 27.
MPD searching for women accused of shoplifting from Target, pepper spraying employee
Memphis police officer’s squad car, shotgun stolen during foot chase
Missing girl leaves grandmother's home on foot, police say
Missing 14-year-old girl smashes grandmother’s windows with bat, leaves home on foot, police say

Latest News

St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend
‘Winner, winner!’: St. Jude Marathon raises $15 million, announces the top runners
After experiencing an abundance of cloud cover today we will finally see the clouds slowly...
Maggye's Saturday Evening Forecast
One man is dead and another man was injured in a shooting on Friday night.
Man dead, another man injured in South Memphis shooting
A man and a woman were injured in a shooting on Saturday night.
Man, woman injured in Orange Mound shooting