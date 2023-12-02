Man arrested after shooting 9-year-old girl, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say shot a 9-year-old girl.

On November 28, officers responded to a shooting on East Parkway and Poplar Avenue.

Officers were informed that a 9-year-old girl was struck by gunfire while traveling in a car with her mother and two other juveniles.

The suspect was the mother’s boyfriend, who was in a blue Hyundai sedan.

A warrant was issued for Calbert Shaw-Reed for aggravated assault, attempted first-degree murder, and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

On December 1, MPD and SCS Fugitive Teams located the suspect, Calbert Shaw-Reed, in the area of North Waldron Boulevard.

Calbert Shaw-Reed, 28, was charged with aggravated assault and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

He had two additional warrants for possession of a handgun and petition to revoke a suspended sentence.

