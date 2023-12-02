Local school holds balloon release to honor student killed in shooting spree

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A balloon release was held to honor the life of a child shot during a deadly shooting spree.

Last month, Memphis police say that 52-year-old Mavis Christian Junior drove to three separate houses, shooting and killing three women and one child.

The child killed was Tori Christian, and a balloon release was held as a tribute to her life.

Freedom Prep Charter School celebrated her life at the Flagship Campus this afternoon... with the principal making remarks.

