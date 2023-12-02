Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Local school holds balloon release to honor student killed in shooting spree

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:34 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A balloon release was held to honor the life of a child shot during a deadly shooting spree.

Last month, Memphis police say that 52-year-old Mavis Christian Junior drove to three separate houses, shooting and killing three women and one child.

The child killed was Tori Christian, and a balloon release was held as a tribute to her life.

Freedom Prep Charter School celebrated her life at the Flagship Campus this afternoon... with the principal making remarks.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family Dollar customers eligible for $25 gift card following class action settlement
Alegend Jones' mother Shona Garner, joined by national civil rights attorney Ben Crump
Mother says 17-year-old died as a result of being body-slammed at Youth Villages after refusing to undress in front of male counselors
The suspects who shoplifted from Target on Monday, November 27.
MPD searching for women accused of shoplifting from Target, pepper spraying employee
FedEx World Hub
Worker at FedEx Hub dies
Car window shot at Olive Branch Huey's
Vehicle owner confronts break-in suspect, gets shot at in parking lot of Olive Branch Huey’s

Latest News

St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend
Rise in crime raises safety concerns ahead of St. Jude Memphis Marathon
The scene outside MPD's Mount Moriah precinct located at 2602 Mount Moriah Road
Road rage shooting in front of MPD precinct leaves 1 injured
Juvenile court judge proposes new penalties for parents
‘Holding parents accountable’: Juvenile court judge pushing for tougher penalties for adults involved in juvenile criminal activity
Local school holds balloon release to honor student killed in shooting spree