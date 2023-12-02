Houston Football ready for first state title game appearance

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) -At the final practice before the first state championship game appearance in Houston Football history, the atmosphere is loose, though the anticipation for what’s directly ahead is building.

“There’s been a lot of nerves that go with it, but also a lot of excitement,” said Mustangs starting QB Chandler Day. “I feel really good with how we’re practicing. We’re practicing with a lot of energy, we’re really focused. So, I feel good about this week.”

Houston will take on three-time defending champion Oakland in the 6A Title Game. Playing on this stage is something Day has had on his mind since he was in 8th grade.

“I thought that 2019 team was like the greatest team ever. Me and my friends went down to Ravenwood when they played in that semifinal game and lost. And I was heartbroken.”

But he and his teammates made a pledge: They would be part of the first Houston team to play for a state title, and four years later, that’s exactly what’s happened.

The Mustangs are riding a sensational playoff run that’s included a 30-10 road win over previously undefeated Germantown, and last week, a trip to Nashville where they beat down Brentwood 28-0.

“You know we knew we had the ability to be this far,” said Houston head coach James Thomas. “Whether we made it this far or not, a lot of luck has to go into it with injuries and the way the ball bounces sometimes.

“But I knew this team had it in them, it coming to fruition is a great thing.”

This group is aware no matter what happens Saturday, they’ll be remembered.

“Like when I’m just playing video games with my teammates, we think about like ‘We’re in the big stage,’” said Houston wide receiver and safety Andre Allen Jr. “Our name gonna be in history, because we made history for Houston, first time ever going to state.”

But they also want that gold ball more than anything, and they’re ready to lay it all out on the line Saturday night in Chattanooga.

“Oh it means everything,” says Thomas, a Houston alum himself. “When I took this job, I wanted to get this team to this point, and now that we’re here at this point, I definitely want to win it.

“It would a heck of a lot for me, but more for the kids, I want them to have that experience.”

You can watch Houston take on Oakland at 6 p.m. Saturday on Action News 5 Plus, which you can access on XFinity/Comcast (Channel 907) or the Action News 5 website or app.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.