‘Holding parents accountable’: Juvenile court judge pushing for tougher penalties for adults involved in juvenile criminal activity

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There’s a new push to lower juvenile crime by focusing on prosecuting the children’s parents.

It’s the latest suggestion from our elected officials to get the city’s sky-rocketing crime rate under control.

The proposal from Shelby County Juvenile court judge Tarik Sugarmon is still in its infancy stage, but he says it’s something that must be done to help lower crime.

There has been an uptick in juveniles committing serious crimes in Memphis.

Sugarmon says he plans to make a pitch to elected officials to draft new legislation to increase or in some cases create new penalties for parents, legal guardians or any adult that is aiding in a juvenile’s criminal activity.

“If you have a chop shop that’s taking parts by encouraging these youth to go out and steal cars for the purpose of putting car parts into commerce there needs to be more accountability there,” said Sugarmon.

Sugarmon says he is also looking into increased penalties regarding excessive truancy cases.

“It’s educational neglect not to have your child engaged in school. attending school. registered school and we’re going to look more closely at those in ways we ca hold parents responsible,” said Sugarmon.

Sugarmon says he plans to work with State Senator Brent Taylor on drafting the legislation.

Taylor says he is very much looking forward to working Judge Sugarmon on the legislation, although it’s unclear at this time all that will go into it.

Taylor says parental accountability legislation is already a priority for the upcoming legislative session and will be drawing inspiration from the police chief in his hometown of Batesville, Mississippi.

The chief made waves when he made a social media post in September following juveniles breaking into cars.

He warned parents would be charged with contributing to the delinquency or neglect of a child and responsible for any damages.

Action News 5 reached out to Chief Pittman for an update on his efforts but have not heard back.

“We need to be able to separate out those parents who are unaware that their children are involved in criminal activity, but those parents that know or should know that their kids are involved in criminal activity those are the ones we ought to figure out how to hold accountable,” said Taylor.

Senator Taylor says depending on the crime, he would support punishment from a civil fine up to a misdemeanor for adults contributing to the criminal behavior of a minor.

