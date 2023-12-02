Advertise with Us
First Alert Forecast: mild, cloudy, few rain chances Saturday; brighter Sunday

By Patrick Ellis
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 5:23 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SATURDAY: Clouds remain stubborn across the area for the St. Jude runners and for any other activities – like Christmas parades – to start off the weekend. Expect highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s after a start in the 40s. A few showers will be possible, mainly, south/east of Memphis through mid-day as another disturbance lifts along the stalled boundary. Skies will gradually begin to clear overnight with lows falling back into the lower and middle 40s.

SUNDAY: Sunshine looks to make a bit of a return through the back half of the weekend as a surge of milder air pushes northward in the wake of Saturday’s disturbance – all ahead of a cold front due in for early next week. Expect highs to rebound toward the upper 50s and lower 60s again. With partly clear skies, lows will drop off into the upper 30s and lower 40s by early Monday morning.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Expect a quiet and mainly dry start to the new week across the Mid-South – expect highs Monday near average – in the middle to upper 50s as high pressure builds toward the region. Another, dry, cold front will sweep through late Tuesday after another push toward the lower 60s amid a mix of sun and clouds. Chilly 50s return Wednesday before trending warmer, into the 60s, again through late week.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

