Dry and around average to round out the Weekend

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(Action News 5)
By Maggye McCallie
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After experiencing an abundance of cloud cover today we will finally see the clouds slowly move off into the overnight hours. Temperatures will dip into the low 50s this evening before reaching the middle 40s by Sunday morning. A much brighter day ahead for the back half of the weekend with around average conditions into the afternoon.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy to start off the day but a mostly sunny afternoon is in store. Highs will reach into the low 60s.

INTO THE WORK WEEK: A slight chance of rain, mainly for portions of Western Tennessee, is expected early Monday morning with a system moving through the Northern extent of the Mid-South. Most will stay dry and see a good amount of sunshine for the majority of Monday. Highs through the week will teeter-totter between the 60s and 50s due to the passage a few dry cold fronts. For Monday highs will reach into the middle 50s, then back near 60 for Tuesday. Highs will once again dip into the lower 50s for Wednesday then back into the 60s for the rest of the week.

NEXT WEEKEND: Our next best chance for widespread rainfall comes into play next weekend. Because of it being over 7 days out exact timing is yet to be nailed down. Currently, the bulk of rainfall looks to be in the Mid-South Saturday night into Sunday morning. Showers and a few storms bringing measurable rainfall to the region are expected. Again, this could change in the coming day so make sure to check back for your First Alert to the latest timing and updates.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

