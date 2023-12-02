Did your local lawmaker vote for Rep. George Santos’ ouster?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Republican George Santos of New York was expelled from the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday.

The vote follows a critical ethics report on his conduct that included converting campaign donations for his own use.

As it became clear that he would be expelled, Santos placed his overcoat over his shoulders, shook hands with conservative members who had voted against his expulsion, and then he departed the House chamber.

Santos is the sixth member in the chamber’s history to be ousted by colleagues.

To see how your local lawmaker voted, click this link and search by the representative’s name or state.

