Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Did your local lawmaker vote for Rep. George Santos’ ouster?

(MGN)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Republican George Santos of New York was expelled from the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday.

The vote follows a critical ethics report on his conduct that included converting campaign donations for his own use.

As it became clear that he would be expelled, Santos placed his overcoat over his shoulders, shook hands with conservative members who had voted against his expulsion, and then he departed the House chamber.

Santos is the sixth member in the chamber’s history to be ousted by colleagues.

To see how your local lawmaker voted, click this link and search by the representative’s name or state.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family Dollar customers eligible for $25 gift card following class action settlement
Alegend Jones' mother Shona Garner, joined by national civil rights attorney Ben Crump
Mother says 17-year-old died as a result of being body-slammed at Youth Villages after refusing to undress in front of male counselors
The suspects who shoplifted from Target on Monday, November 27.
MPD searching for women accused of shoplifting from Target, pepper spraying employee
FedEx World Hub
Worker at FedEx Hub dies
Car window shot at Olive Branch Huey's
Vehicle owner confronts break-in suspect, gets shot at in parking lot of Olive Branch Huey’s

Latest News

FILE - In this April 19, 2013, file photo, Jimmy Haslam, CEO of Pilot Flying J and owner of...
Haslam family denies allegation from Warren Buffett’s company that it bribed truck stop chain execs
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee
Governor Lee to propose school voucher plan expansion on Tuesday
FILE - Mississippi state Rep. Earle Banks, D-Jackson, Mississippi state Capitol in Jackson....
State representative in federal tax fraud case will not see jail time, judge rules
Tennessee state senator sends follow-up letter to governor, asks for help with Shelby Co. DA and judicial system