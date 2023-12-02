1 man dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting on Gillie Road, suspect still at large, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two men in critical condition.

Around 5:50 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting on Gillie Road near Watkins Street.

When police arrived, they discovered that two men had been shot.

Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

One of the victims was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The suspect exited the scene in a red SUV.

There is no other information at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.