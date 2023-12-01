Your First Alert to a rainy and windy night followed by mainly mild and dry pattern

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An approaching cold front is driving rain into the Mid-South tonight along with gusty south winds, but no severe storms are expected. A WIND ADVISORY from 10 PM to 7 AM Friday morning as winds gust up to 35 MPH. Overnight rainfall will average a quarter inch to an inch for most areas.

TONIGHT: Rain with gusty South winds at 15 to 25 MPH and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s before midnight and then rising by early morning.

FRIDAY: Clearing with a slight chance of an early morning shower along with a breezy South wind at 10 to 20 MPH and afternoon highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower after midnight along with a Northwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the upper 40s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of an early morning shower, high temperatures near 60, and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 60 and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs again near 60 and lows in the upper 30s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cool with high temperatures in the lower 50s and lows near 40. Thursday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 60.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

ACTION NEWS 5

