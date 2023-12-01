Advertise with Us
WWE announces return to FedExForum

WWE Smackdown
WWE Smackdown(AP Photo)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - WWE has announced their next show to return to Memphis.

Friday Night Smackdown will be live from FedExForum on March 15, 2024.

The show’s poster advertises appearances from stars Kevin Owens, Charlotte Flair, Bobby Lashley, Jimmy Uso, LA Knight, Rey Mysterio, Bianca Belair and Austin Theory.

Tickets start at $20.

You can sign up for presale tickets by clicking here.

