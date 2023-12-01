‘We don’t want to go back home’: Father of baby who was shot in drive-by shooting speaks on violence in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a heartbreaking pattern in Memphis — kids caught in the crossfire of gun violence.

In the month of November alone, over two dozen children were shot in the Bluff City, including seven-month-old little Georgina Marie Gomez.

Her life will never be the same after being shot in the head Sunday in a drive-by shooting on Baltic Street.

Her father said he’s traumatized to see his baby girl endure this much pain.

”Right now, she just got one surgery. That is her brain. They took her cranial, they removed it,” said Geurgen Sidney.

Georgina Marie Gomez (Family)

The violence involving Memphis children is heartbreaking.

Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital reports in the last month, it has treated 13 children who have been shot.

Regional One Hospital says it has treated 10.

“It’s an unfortunate thing we see, multiple times per week, sometimes it feels like daily,” said Dr. Nick Watkins, with Pediatric Emergency Medicine at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

In the last week Action News 5 has reported on:

As for this family dealing with the pain caused by gun violence, Georgina’s father said while he knows it will take a long road to recovery for his baby girl, right now he’s focusing on his family and getting justice.

”With my daughter in the hospital, I don’t know when we’re going to go back home... but my wife and my other two kids are traumatized, and me,” said Sidney. “We don’t want to go back home, right now I’m thinking of moving, but honestly, we want justice.”

Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital has already reached its 2021 record with 161 admissions.

Georgina’s family has started a GoFundMe to help with her medical expenses.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.