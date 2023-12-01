Advertise with Us
WAVN’s Telisa Franklin talks what’s happening in the 901

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson and Telisa Franklin with WAVN The Trend caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about how the Hickory Hill Christmas Parade is now happening on December 9th at 11 a.m.

Catch Andrew and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m. on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku -- and listen to Telisa on FM 104/AM 1240 WAVN The Trend weekdays at 10 a.m.

