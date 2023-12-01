‘This marathon means hope’:Cancer survivor to compete in his first-ever full St. Jude Marathon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This weekend will be a major milestone for Michelle West’s son Tyler.

Tyler is a St. Jude cancer survivor and will participate in his first full marathon while wearing the names of 26 people who made an impact on him during his cancer journey.

West says that her son’s race is about so much more than fundraising, “This marathon means hop, you know, we look around and see runners coming from all over the country—[from many other countries] all over the globe.”

Tyler will represent so many who have battled cancer, overcame it, and use their story of survival to encourage others.

West is grateful that the marathon shines a light on the incredible work that St. Jude has done, “They come here to support a place and a lot of them don’t even know the patients. [They do it] because they know how wonderful St. Jude is.”

For more information on how to get involved and help out the St. Jude Mission click here.

