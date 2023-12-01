Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

‘This marathon means hope’:Cancer survivor to compete in his first-ever full St. Jude Marathon

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This weekend will be a major milestone for Michelle West’s son Tyler.

Tyler is a St. Jude cancer survivor and will participate in his first full marathon while wearing the names of 26 people who made an impact on him during his cancer journey.

West says that her son’s race is about so much more than fundraising, “This marathon means hop, you know, we look around and see runners coming from all over the country—[from many other countries] all over the globe.”

Tyler will represent so many who have battled cancer, overcame it, and use their story of survival to encourage others.

West is grateful that the marathon shines a light on the incredible work that St. Jude has done, “They come here to support a place and a lot of them don’t even know the patients. [They do it] because they know how wonderful St. Jude is.”

For more information on how to get involved and help out the St. Jude Mission click here.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family Dollar customers eligible for $25 gift card following class action settlement
Alegend Jones' mother Shona Garner, joined by national civil rights attorney Ben Crump
Mother says 17-year-old died as a result of being body-slammed at Youth Villages after refusing to undress in front of male counselors
The suspects who shoplifted from Target on Monday, November 27.
MPD searching for women accused of shoplifting from Target, pepper spraying employee
Randall Bird was arrested and booked into jail on several charges.
Security guard accused of having sex with corpse at hospital morgue
3 suspects carry assault rifles, attempt to steal car, police say
3 suspects carrying assault rifles, dressed in dark clothing attempt to steal car, still at large, police say

Latest News

Sarah Carpenter, executive director of Memphis Lift
‘Are you fed up?’ Memphis Lift equips parents to be their child’s advocate in juvenile court
The scene on I-240 near the Lamar Avenue exit
1 woman dead, 2 others injured in accident on I-240, police say
St. Jude cancer survivor to participate in first full marathon
‘Are you fed up?’ Memphis Lift equips parents to be their child’s advocate in juvenile court
Runners ready to lace up to support St. Jude