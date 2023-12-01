These roads are blocked off for the St. Jude Memphis Marathon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Road closures are in place as the city prepares for the St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend.

As usual, roadways in and around Midtown and Downtown are impacted to accommodate the large crowds.

First thing first, getting downtown, these roads will be blocked off:

Union Avenue from BB King to Danny Thomas

BB King from G.E. Paterson to A. W. Willis

2nd Street from Vance to A.W. Willis

Beale Street from Front to Thomas Street

Front Street from A.W. Willis to Huling

From Midtown into Downtown, you want to take Jefferson Avenue to into downtown.

Keep in mind road closures are in place around AutoZone Park to FedExForum all throughout Danny Thomas, North & East Parkway, Jackson and Poplar.

The first race kicks off at 7 a.m.

Roads will open as soon as the last runner passes. During the race you are encouraged to avoid these areas. If travel is necessary, please go slow, be aware and yield to law enforcement and runners.

