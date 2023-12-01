Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

These roads are blocked off for the St. Jude Memphis Marathon

St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend
St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Road closures are in place as the city prepares for the St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend.

As usual, roadways in and around Midtown and Downtown are impacted to accommodate the large crowds.

First thing first, getting downtown, these roads will be blocked off:

  • Union Avenue from BB King to Danny Thomas
  • BB King from G.E. Paterson to A. W. Willis
  • 2nd Street from Vance to A.W. Willis
  • Beale Street from Front to Thomas Street
  • Front Street from A.W. Willis to Huling

From Midtown into Downtown, you want to take Jefferson Avenue to into downtown.

Keep in mind road closures are in place around AutoZone Park to FedExForum all throughout Danny Thomas, North & East Parkway, Jackson and Poplar.

The first race kicks off at 7 a.m.

Roads will open as soon as the last runner passes. During the race you are encouraged to avoid these areas. If travel is necessary, please go slow, be aware and yield to law enforcement and runners.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family Dollar customers eligible for $25 gift card following class action settlement
Alegend Jones' mother Shona Garner, joined by national civil rights attorney Ben Crump
Mother says 17-year-old died as a result of being body-slammed at Youth Villages after refusing to undress in front of male counselors
The suspects who shoplifted from Target on Monday, November 27.
MPD searching for women accused of shoplifting from Target, pepper spraying employee
FedEx World Hub
Worker at FedEx Hub dies
Car window shot at Olive Branch Huey's
Vehicle owner confronts break-in suspect, gets shot at in parking lot of Olive Branch Huey’s

Latest News

The Memphis Area Transit Authority honored civil right leader Rosa Parks on Friday for her...
MATA honors life and legacy of Rosa Parks
The Memphis Area Transit Authority honored civil right leader Rosa Parks on Friday for her...
MATA honors life and legacy of Rosa Parks
(Right) Elizabeth Tolliver with Elements of Life
Nonprofit to offer free classes on how to raise emotionally, physically healthy children in Frayser
Restaurant owner charged with tax fraud, Tenn. Department of Revenue confirms
Owner of Mr. P’s Buffalo Wings arrested for tax fraud, Tenn. Department of Revenue says