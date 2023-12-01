Suspects shoot at woman while in her car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting on Weaver Road.

Memphis police responded to an aggravated assault on November 28 around 7:25 p.m.

The victim was sitting in her vehicle with others when two men began shooting at them, said police.

The suspect stuck the vehicle multiple times and one of the passengers in the leg.

He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Officers are seeking the assistance of the public to identify these suspects.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

