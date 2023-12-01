Owner of Mr. P’s Buffalo Wings arrested for tax fraud, Tenn. Department of Revenue says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Revenue has confirmed that the owner of Mr. P’s Buffalo Wings on Hacks Cross has been arrested on tax charges.

The department conducted an investigation that led to the arrest of Alex Crowder, age 45, in Germantown.

On November 16, a jury indicted Crowder on one count of theft over $250,000, and one felony count of tax evasion related to the filing of false sales tax returns at Mr. P’s Buffalo Wings located on Hacks Cross, where he was the owner.

If convicted, Crowder could be sentenced to a maximum of 25 years in prison and fined up to $50,000 for the theft charge.

He could also be sentenced to two years in the penitentiary and fined up to $3,000 for the tax charge.

The department is pursuing the criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Steven Mulroy’s Office.

For more information about tax laws and violations go to: www.tn.gov/revenue.

