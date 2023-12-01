Nonprofit to offer free classes on how to raise emotionally, physically healthy children in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the city deals with juvenile crime, some organizations are taking matters into their own hands.

Elements of Life is a nonprofit organization dedicated to addressing the parent’s and caregivers’ role in raising emotionally and physically healthy children between the ages of 7-18.

Organizers are calling on parents to join their free parenting classes in Frayser beginning this Saturday.

The classes will inform parents that they have the power to affect changes in their children’s lives. Topics will range from discipline, education, and mental and behavioral health.

One organizer said through firsthand experience, she knows there’s a greater need for parental involvement to help combat juvenile crime.

“Being a former DCS worker, a former education teacher, I have seen all the lack of parental involvement in the school settings, mental health settings,” said Elizabeth Tolliver. “We need more parental involvement in the children’s lives.”

The first class is Saturday at 2555 St. Elmo Avenue in the North Frayser Community Center from 11:30 in the morning until 1:30 that afternoon.

If you miss it, more classes will be offered on December 9 and 16.

On the 16th, leaders from Ella Bebe Angels will offer survivors of domestic violence parental resources.

