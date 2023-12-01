Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

MATA honors life and legacy of Rosa Parks

By Melek Robinson
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Area Transit Authority honored civil right leader Rosa Parks on Friday for her contributions and braveness in the civil rights movement.

MATA kept vehicle headlights on the entire day to represent her light. Also, the first passenger seat had a commemorative rose and the electronic header on the bus rotated a message saying “Thank you Rosa Parks”.

MATA community engagement manager Chundra Smith read “Rosa Parks (Little People, Big Dreams)” to children on Thursday and Friday.

On December 1, 1955, Rosa Parks refused to give up her bus seat to a white passenger. She was arrested and fined.

Four days later, a year-long bus boycott began in support of Parks. The boycott ended when the Supreme Court ruled that segregation on public transportation was illegal.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family Dollar customers eligible for $25 gift card following class action settlement
Alegend Jones' mother Shona Garner, joined by national civil rights attorney Ben Crump
Mother says 17-year-old died as a result of being body-slammed at Youth Villages after refusing to undress in front of male counselors
The suspects who shoplifted from Target on Monday, November 27.
MPD searching for women accused of shoplifting from Target, pepper spraying employee
FedEx World Hub
Worker at FedEx Hub dies
Car window shot at Olive Branch Huey's
Vehicle owner confronts break-in suspect, gets shot at in parking lot of Olive Branch Huey’s

Latest News

The Memphis Area Transit Authority honored civil right leader Rosa Parks on Friday for her...
MATA honors life and legacy of Rosa Parks
(Right) Elizabeth Tolliver with Elements of Life
Nonprofit to offer free classes on how to raise emotionally, physically healthy children in Frayser
Restaurant owner charged with tax fraud, Tenn. Department of Revenue confirms
Owner of Mr. P’s Buffalo Wings arrested for tax fraud, Tenn. Department of Revenue says
St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend
These roads are blocked off for the St. Jude Memphis Marathon