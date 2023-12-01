MATA honors life and legacy of Rosa Parks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Area Transit Authority honored civil right leader Rosa Parks on Friday for her contributions and braveness in the civil rights movement.

MATA kept vehicle headlights on the entire day to represent her light. Also, the first passenger seat had a commemorative rose and the electronic header on the bus rotated a message saying “Thank you Rosa Parks”.

MATA community engagement manager Chundra Smith read “Rosa Parks (Little People, Big Dreams)” to children on Thursday and Friday.

Rosa Parks’ courageous act changed America and redirected the course of history. Today, our organization honors her life and legacy as a civil rights trailblazer that exemplified courage, grace, and dignity.

On December 1, 1955, Rosa Parks refused to give up her bus seat to a white passenger. She was arrested and fined.

Four days later, a year-long bus boycott began in support of Parks. The boycott ended when the Supreme Court ruled that segregation on public transportation was illegal.

