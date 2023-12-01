Man critically injured after ‘targeted’ domestic violence shooting in Northeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is fighting for his life after he was reportedly shot by a man he knew at a Northeast Memphis apartment complex Thursday afternoon.

Memphis police responded to the shooting at Sycamore Lake Apartments, located off Raleigh Lagrange Road, at 4:24 p.m.

From there, a man was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police say preliminary information points to this being a domestic violence incident and a “targeted attack.”

The relationship between the shooter and the victim is unknown at this time.

Police are currently on the hunt for the suspect.

