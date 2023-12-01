Advertise with Us
Man critically injured after ‘targeted’ domestic violence shooting in Northeast Memphis

The scene at Sycamore Lake Apartments
The scene at Sycamore Lake Apartments(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is fighting for his life after he was reportedly shot by a man he knew at a Northeast Memphis apartment complex Thursday afternoon.

Memphis police responded to the shooting at Sycamore Lake Apartments, located off Raleigh Lagrange Road, at 4:24 p.m.

From there, a man was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police say preliminary information points to this being a domestic violence incident and a “targeted attack.”

The relationship between the shooter and the victim is unknown at this time.

Police are currently on the hunt for the suspect.

