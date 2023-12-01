Advertise with Us
Man abuses 80-year-old in nursing home, gave victim a black eye, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say abused an 80-year-old resident while working at a nursing home.

On November 7, officers responded to an assault call from Quince Nursing and Rehabilitation on Quince Road.

When officers arrived, an 80-year-old man informed them that Anthony Guess, a worker at the home, forced him to undress and abused him.

According to police, Guess became upset when the victim did not want to go to bed.

When the victim refused to go to bed, Guess forced him out of his wheelchair and put him onto the bed.

Guess began to remove the victim’s clothes as he shouted for the nurses.

After checking to make sure no nurses were around, Guess struck the elderly victim, giving him a black eye.

The victim reported Guess to the managers of the facility.

Upon further investigation, officers took Guess into custody.

He is now facing charges for simple assault and abuse of an elderly.

