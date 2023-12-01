Judge grants change of venue, trial date in David Swift case

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - A Dyer County judge has granted a new trial date and change of venue in the case of State of Tennessee v. David Swift.

Last year, Swift was indicted for pre-meditated first-degree murder in the 2011 death of his wife, Karen Swift.

His trial was first scheduled for January 2024 in Dyer County, Tennessee. The trial will now start on May 28, 2024, and is expected to last approximately two weeks.

Judge Mark Hayes’ order also changes the venue to Weakley County, Tennessee, located about 50 miles northeast of Dyer County.

According to the Tennessee Supreme Court, changes in venue are rare and are typically granted to ensure an unbiased jury pool.

