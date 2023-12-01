Advertise with Us
Judge grants change of venue, trial date in David Swift case

Former Dyer County resident David Swift is placed in a Jefferson County, Alabama Sheriff’s...
Former Dyer County resident David Swift is placed in a Jefferson County, Alabama Sheriff’s Office patrol car following his arrest on Monday afternoon. Swift was indicted on Monday by the Dyer County Grand Jury on a charge of pre-mediated first-degree murder in the death of his ex-wife, Karen Swift, in 2011.(Dyer County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - A Dyer County judge has granted a new trial date and change of venue in the case of State of Tennessee v. David Swift.

Last year, Swift was indicted for pre-meditated first-degree murder in the 2011 death of his wife, Karen Swift.

His trial was first scheduled for January 2024 in Dyer County, Tennessee. The trial will now start on May 28, 2024, and is expected to last approximately two weeks.

Judge Mark Hayes’ order also changes the venue to Weakley County, Tennessee, located about 50 miles northeast of Dyer County.

According to the Tennessee Supreme Court, changes in venue are rare and are typically granted to ensure an unbiased jury pool.

