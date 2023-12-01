Inside La Prensa Latina with Operations Manager Jairo Arguijo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina is in newsstands now.

Operations Manager Jairo Arguijo joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson to talk about how the Orpheum is set to present “Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer: The Musical” December 19.

Watch her interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

To read more on the latest issue visit laprensalatina.com.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.