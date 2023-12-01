Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Inside La Prensa Latina with Operations Manager Jairo Arguijo

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina is in newsstands now.

Operations Manager Jairo Arguijo joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson to talk about how the Orpheum is set to present “Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer: The Musical” December 19.

Watch her interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

To read more on the latest issue visit laprensalatina.com.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family Dollar customers eligible for $25 gift card following class action settlement
Alegend Jones' mother Shona Garner, joined by national civil rights attorney Ben Crump
Mother says 17-year-old died as a result of being body-slammed at Youth Villages after refusing to undress in front of male counselors
The suspects who shoplifted from Target on Monday, November 27.
MPD searching for women accused of shoplifting from Target, pepper spraying employee
FedEx World Hub
Worker at FedEx Hub dies
Car window shot at Olive Branch Huey's
Vehicle owner confronts break-in suspect, gets shot at in parking lot of Olive Branch Huey’s

Latest News

American Jewish committee seeks to educate why certain terms are antisemitic
Inside La Prensa Latina with Operations Manager Jairo Arguijo
JJ Williamson to perform at Chuckles
WAVN’s Telisa Franklin talks what’s happening in the 901
WAVN’s Telisa Franklin talks what’s happening in the 901