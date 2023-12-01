‘I am very concerned’: Shelby County judge responds to bond criticisms, says city has a bigger problem when it comes to crime

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Many defendants that come through Judge Bill Anderson’s General Sessions courtroom leave with homework.

As a condition of bail, he often asks them to write an essay explaining why anyone 18-21 years old would need to have a handgun.

“Every single one of them talks about having a gun to protect themselves because it is a dangerous community,” said Anderson.

He calls it a vicious cycle, fueled by the state’s gun laws.

Anderson says permitless open carry laws have led to even him making changes.

“I was born and raised in Memphis. I am very concerned about my city too, very concerned. I don’t go downtown at night. If I have relatives or friends here I’m not going to take them downtown I’m sorry. With what’s going on in this city, I can’t do anything about that,” said Anderson.

Although it is ultimately a judge’s or magistrate’s discretion to set bond, Anderson says he is bound by the Tennessee constitution.

Mayor Jim Strickland says there is something judges can do specifically not issuing low bonds for criminals facing violent crime.

“We need a clear message from the court system that if you commit, especially a violent crime you will pay a price, that is not what is being said,” said Strickland Thursday.

Judge Anderson came under scrutiny this week after issuing no bond for 18-year-old Edion White.

White is facing a murder charge for allegedly being the getaway driver in a fatal Thanksgiving day shooting that left a 15-year-old dead.

Anderson can not speak to a specific case—but he did answer questions about how he determines bail for defendants facing a violent charge.

“I give that more weight than I would for instance a theft of property charge, but there are so many things that a judge has available to him or her in setting bail,” said Anderson.

In White’s case, he had no prior criminal history, was not the believed shooter, enrolled in community college, and had community and family support once released.

Anderson did order that White be given a curfew as a condition of his bail.

Judge Anderson did say according to Tennessee law, release on own recognizance must be considered first for any case outside of a capital murder charge.

