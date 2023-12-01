Family seeks justice in beloved fruit vendor’s murder investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Six months after a beloved fruit vendor known affectionately as “Red the Watermelon Man” was shot and killed, the Memphis Police Department is still looking for a second suspect in the case.

The son of 76-year-old John Materna says it’s been a long six months without his father, who was killed while selling watermelons at the corner of Homer and Wayne Avenue on the morning of May 15.

“You know, every once in a while, we’ll go over there and brush the leaves away, you know, it’s just a reminder,” said Steve Materna, John’s son.

Steve Materna, John Materna's son (Action News 5)

A reminder Steve said of why his family won’t stop fighting for justice.

In May, the Memphis Police Department charged 15-year-old Demarion Tackett with John’s murder.

Materna’s family said in September, they were informed that Tackett told the investigators who actually pulled the trigger.

“We don’t know what his name is. This is just information we’ve read online or we’ve heard through secondhand,” said Steve.

Memorial at the corner of Homer Street and Wayne Avenue, where John Materna, aka "Red the Matermelon Man," sold the community watermelons for three decades. (Action News 5)

Our records show that Tackett had three court hearings postponed in this case. Each was to determine if he would be tried as an adult.

“Because this is an active investigation that includes additional persons of interest, we are holding off on the transfer hearing until the investigation is complete- as to not compromise the investigation.”

John’s family said putting the hearing on hold has left a hole in their hearts.

“We need some closure, or some type of way to move to the next phase of living our lives,” said Steve.

Tackett is due back in juvenile court on Monday, December 4 at 9 a.m.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.