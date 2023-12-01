Advertise with Us
Early morning rain moving out but still breezy

By Spencer Denton
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:38 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Showers will slowly end early this morning. Clouds will linger much of the day, but a little late day sun can’t be ruled out. Expect a beezy South wind at 10 to 20 MPH and afternoon highs in the upper 60s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower after midnight along with a Northwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of an early morning shower. Highs will be near 60 with overnight lows in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 60 and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs again near 60 and lows in the upper 30s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cool with high temperatures in the lower 50s and lows near 40. Thursday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 60.

