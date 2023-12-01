Advertise with Us
Doctor shares tips to cope with holiday grief

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:57 AM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The holiday season is a joyous time of year, but it can also be a stressful and difficult time, especially for those who have lost a loved one.

Dr. Gail Gazelle, MD, a distinguished physician coach and Assistant Professor at Harvard Medical School, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to share tips on how mindfulness can be a transformative tool to navigate and cope with this hidden trauma during the holiday season.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

