CrimeStoppers offers $7,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in City Gear burglary

Officers say that the suspects broke the front glass and entered the building, stealing several name-brand items, Memphis Grizzlies jackets, Jordan tennis shoes, Nike jogging suits, Levi jeans, and other clothing items.(Memphis Police Dept.)
By Melek Robinson
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A $7,500 CrimeStoppers award has been posted in an effort to receive information on the suspects responsible for burglarizing a City Gear at Lamar Avenue on Friday, November 24.

Memphis police say that the suspects smashed through a window and left with thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise.

The cash award will be added to whatever cash award CrimeStoppers determines to give any tipper who gives information leading to an arrest or warrant, says David Wayne Brown, executive director of CrimeStoppers of Memphis and Shelby County.

This comes not just after the recent burglary, but due to a series of City Gear and Hibbett stores in Memphis being burglarized this year.

According to a spokesperson at Hibbett, Inc., multiple Memphis stores have been burglarized more than 60 times this year.

“We are doing everything we can to prevent these burglaries,” the company said. “We have experienced significant losses in merchandise and that doesn’t include all the damage to our stores.”

The company is taking several security measures for its stores, but also seeks the public’s help in catching any of the burglars.

CrimeStoppers and police have encouraged anyone to call 901-528-CASH with information.

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

