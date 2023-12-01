Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Wed., 29 November

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Northwest Wednesdays: Perfecting Pottery Skills

Imagine going to college and taking a class that doesn’t stress you out. This Northwest Wednesday we’re learning pottery and seeing what the students have come up with!

Sponsored by Northwest Mississippi Community College

The Original Cookie Cake Makes Home In Millington

Here’s a sweet surprise. We’re getting creative with cookie decorating with the greats!

Nitarsha Bolton | Franchisee with Great American Cookies

Hands-On Learning At Delta Tech

Start your future, hands-on. Delta Technical College shows how their programs can help you jump-start a new career.

Sponsored by Delta Technical College

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

