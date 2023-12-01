Bluff City Life: Tues., 28 November

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Love Overcomes & Unites In Spite Of Global Crisis

Though the pandemic kept us apart, it could not keep love away! Through determination and adhering to the many rules and guidelines, see how a family made a unique wedding happen!

Dr. Manoj Jain | Director of “From Crisis To Celebration: A Pandemic Wedding”

BONUS: Click here to view the full documentary

Tacos Tackle World Hunger, Feeding Those In Need

The goal: no child goes hungry. Check out how Tacos 4 Life makes it their mission to solve world hunger through their food.

Lisa Clifft | Co-Owner of Tacos 4 Life

Taylor Clifft | Co-Owner of Tacos 4 Life

Healthy & High Protein Bowls Found In Frayser

You might’ve seen them on Food Network. Big Dawgs Memphis is serving up a new HEALTHY dish alongside their gourmet dogs.

O’Neka Clements | Co-Owner of Big Dawgs Memphis

Tyrone Clements | Co-Owner of Big Dawgs Memphis

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

