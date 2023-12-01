Bluff City Life: Mon., 27 November

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Jazz Up The Holiday Menu With An Italian Flare

Who has a taste for Italian? We’ll show you this Rigatoni recipe -- one of Carrabba’s famous dishes.

Chef Jeston Garner | Kitchen Manager at Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Benjamin Taube | Managing Partner at Carrabba’s Italian Grill

A Holiday Fiesta Celebrating The Spirit Of Success

Professionals, and entrepreneurs -- the Mid-South Latino Chamber of Commerce is hosting a mixer for the holidays and you’re invited!

Alex Matlock | Chair of the Mid-South Latino Chamber of Commerce

Lupita Ledesma | Vice President of the Mid-South Latino Chamber of Commerce

Going Through The Steps For Annual Enrollment

Making sure your health is cared for when you need it --- the annual deadline to reconfigure your policy.

Bobby Jones | President of Delta Medicare Benefits Group

Sponsored by Delta Medicare Benefits Group

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

