‘Are you fed up?’ Memphis Lift equips parents to be their child’s advocate in juvenile court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A group of community leaders is helping to provide parents with the tools they need to advocate for their children in juvenile court.

Leaders from Memphis Lift are asking parents if they’re “fed up” with the school system, court system, and policing.

Thursday, the organization gave parents tools to help them live a better life.

“We got word that 50% of the kids in juvenile court are not getting to school, and we want to make parents aware of that because those kids still deserve to go to school,” said Sarah Carpenter, executive director of Memphis Lift.

Carpenter said it’s a parent’s right to know what their child may be lacking when they are in the system, no matter what they’ve done.

“If we go down to 201 Poplar, even juvenile court, those revolving doors, we need to know what reading level those kids are on. Parents need to know those things,” said Carpenter.

Laquita Cole, parent (Action News 5)

Laquita Cole is one parent who said it’s been a challenge navigating the criminal justice system for her child without any guidance.

“It’s been hell, it’s been hell,” she said. “I have been a little at peace because I know where he’s at, but it’s coming together, and I just want him to get better.”

Cole’s 15-year-old son is currently in a halfway house in Waynesboro, Tennessee.

Cole said Memphis Lift leaders have motivated and helped her with the know-how of being there for her son no matter what.

“That’s my son and I love him. I don’t want him to be a statistic out here. I want better for him. He’s 15 and these kids dying early out here as we speak. I don’t want my son to be like that,” said Cole.

“I fault the whole city at this point. I even myself ask myself am I doing enough,” said Carpenter.

Carpenter said everyone must step in, especially community members and leaders to save our youth.

“I want to tell city leaders we elected... we know you can’t save us, you need to listen to us and you need to bring parents to the table. It’s not us against them, it’s us together for children,” said Carpenter.

To get help or guidance for your child, click this link.

