American Jewish committee seeks to educate why certain terms are antisemitic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, antisemitism has spiked.

Many American Jews are feeling vulnerable and afraid, especially on college campuses.

Antisemitism isn’t always easy to see, making it easier to spread.

Holly Huffnagle, U.S. Director of Combating Antisemitism at American Jewish Committee, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about the rise of antisemitic incidents and how people should response if the hear someone make an antisemitic remark.

She also talked about the Translate Hate glossary and the agency’s efforts to better protect the Jewish community.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

