Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

American Jewish committee seeks to educate why certain terms are antisemitic

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, antisemitism has spiked.

Many American Jews are feeling vulnerable and afraid, especially on college campuses.

Antisemitism isn’t always easy to see, making it easier to spread.

Holly Huffnagle, U.S. Director of Combating Antisemitism at American Jewish Committee, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about the rise of antisemitic incidents and how people should response if the hear someone make an antisemitic remark.

She also talked about the Translate Hate glossary and the agency’s efforts to better protect the Jewish community.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family Dollar customers eligible for $25 gift card following class action settlement
Alegend Jones' mother Shona Garner, joined by national civil rights attorney Ben Crump
Mother says 17-year-old died as a result of being body-slammed at Youth Villages after refusing to undress in front of male counselors
The suspects who shoplifted from Target on Monday, November 27.
MPD searching for women accused of shoplifting from Target, pepper spraying employee
FedEx World Hub
Worker at FedEx Hub dies
Car window shot at Olive Branch Huey's
Vehicle owner confronts break-in suspect, gets shot at in parking lot of Olive Branch Huey’s

Latest News

Gershun Freeman died in October 2022.
2 jailers charged in Gershun Freeman’s death accused of assaulting another inmate days before
American Jewish committee seeks to educate why certain terms are antisemitic
Inside La Prensa Latina with Operations Manager Jairo Arguijo
Inside La Prensa Latina with Operations Manager Jairo Arguijo
Inside La Prensa Latina with Operations Manager Jairo Arguijo