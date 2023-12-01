3 women injured in accident on I-240, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a crash that left three women injured.

Around 7:02 p.m., Memphis police responded to a one-vehicle accident on I-240 near Lamar Avenue.

When police arrived, they discovered that three women had been injured.

They were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

There is no other information at this time.

