3 dead in house fire in McNairy Co.

MCNAIRY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Three people lost their lives in a fire in McNairy County on Thursday night.

The house fire happened around 11 p.m. in the Leapwood community, according to McNairy County Sherrif Guy Buck.

Buck says they are holding off on releasing ages and genders.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been requested to investigate.

