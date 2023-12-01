Advertise with Us
2 jailers charged in Gershun Freeman’s death accused of assaulting another inmate days before

Gershun Freeman died in October 2022.
Gershun Freeman died in October 2022.
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two of the Shelby County corrections deputies charged in the death of Gershun Freeman last year are now accused of assaulting another inmate just eight days before Freeman died.

All nine of the suspects were in Shelby County court for a report date Friday.

In court, along with the suspects, were the attorneys representing Gershun Freeman’s family.

Freeman, 33, died inside Shelby County Jail after an encounter with jailers on October 5, 2022. According to an autopsy, Freeman suffered cardiac arrest while he was restrained. His manner of death has been classified as a homicide.

His encounter with the nine suspects is on video, showing Freeman bloody and being beaten by several of the jailers.

The following corrections deputies have been indicted:

  • Stevon Jones: second-degree murder and aggravated assault in concert resulting in death
  • Courtney Parham: second-degree murder and aggravated assault in concert resulting in death
  • Damien Cooper: aggravated assault in concert resulting in death
  • Ebonee Davis: aggravated assault in concert resulting in death
  • Lareko Elliott: aggravated assault in concert resulting in death
  • Anthony Howell: aggravated assault in concert resulting in death
  • Chelsey Duckett: aggravated assault in concert resulting in death
  • Jeffrey Gibson: aggravated assault in concert resulting in death
  • Charles Gatwood: aggravated assault in concert resulting in death

The suspects Lareko Elliott and Charles Gatewood have now been named in a complaint from Corey Lurry, an inmate at 201 Poplar, who claims they mishandled him just nearly a week prior Freeman’s death.

“There were two different incidents. And he received no medical treatment. I spoke with him yesterday; he’s still hard of hearing. He still can’t see fully in one eye,” Sara McKinney, an attorney representing Freeman’s family, said.

The first incident allegedly happened on Sept. 27, 2022. Lurry accuses several corrections deputies, including Elliot and Gatewood, of carrying out a “vicious attack” on him. The complaint said the jailers kicked him in the face, head and back while in handcuffs.

He also alleges he was attacked the next day on Sept. 28.

The attorneys representing the Freeman family say they’re now working to represent Lurry, who submitted this new complaint.

No criminal charges have been filed for Elliott and Gatewood in this new case.

