2 charged months after police department’s squad cars found torched in city hall parking lot

HUGHES, Ark. (WMC) - Two men have been charged months after three Hughes Police Department squad cars were discovered fully engulfed in flames in the Hughes City Hall parking lot.

Police Chief Cortez Bowers says 20-year-old Ardell Smith Jr. and 18-year-old Elvonta Harden are both charged with three counts of arson and one count of reckless burning.

Smith is in custody while Harden remains at large.

Hughes PD squad cars after they were set ablaze Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023 (Hughes Police Department)

Police say the cars were set on fire in the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 12.

Arkansas State Police assisted in the investigation.

Smith was already in custody on previous charges when his warrant was served, according to Chief Bowers.

He is being held on a $175,000 bond. His court date is unknown at this time.

