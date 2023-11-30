Your First Alert to our next round of rain followed by a much better end to the week and weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds are moving into the Mid-South tonight ahead of a developing system that will bring rain tomorrow and then leave behind a dry and mild pattern that will remain through the weekend and into the beginning of next week.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds along with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain developing during the afternoon along with a breezy South wind at 10 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain and gusty Southeast winds at 10 to 20 MPH along with overnight lows in the lower 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of an early morning shower, high temperatures in the upper 60s, and overnight lows near 50.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs near 60 and lows in the mid 40s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and mild with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 60 and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs again near 60 and lows in the upper 30s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cool with afternoon highs in the mid 50s.

