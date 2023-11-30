Young girl struck during drive-by shooting on Dexter Avenue, suspects still at large, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for two suspects who were involved in a shooting that injured a young girl.

On November 27, officers responded to a call at a private residence on Dexter Avenue.

Suspects fired several shots at two homes, striking a teenage girl inside one of the homes.

There were two suspects on foot firing shots and an additional shooter in the passenger seat of a 4-door sedan.

The suspect vehicle exited the scene traveling east.

The two other suspects fled the scene traveling west of Dexter Avenue.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH. You will be given a personal ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

