Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Young girl struck during drive-by shooting on Dexter Avenue, suspects still at large, police say

Young girl struck by bullet, suspects still at large, police say
Young girl struck by bullet, suspects still at large, police say(Memphis Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for two suspects who were involved in a shooting that injured a young girl.

On November 27, officers responded to a call at a private residence on Dexter Avenue.

Suspects fired several shots at two homes, striking a teenage girl inside one of the homes.

There were two suspects on foot firing shots and an additional shooter in the passenger seat of a 4-door sedan.

The suspect vehicle exited the scene traveling east.

The two other suspects fled the scene traveling west of Dexter Avenue.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH. You will be given a personal ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 suspects carry assault rifles, attempt to steal car, police say
3 suspects carrying assault rifles, dressed in dark clothing attempt to steal car, still at large, police say
Shots fired into Poplar Ave. business while shoppers inside
Warrant issued for 18-year-old after shots fired into East Memphis business while shoppers inside
Dollar General
Bystander shoots, kills robbery suspect at Dollar General
The scene at Poplar and East Parkway North
9-year-old girl shot during ‘targeted attack’ at Midtown intersection
‘Memphis is a dangerous place’: Man seen carrying rifle through Midtown neighborhood told police it was for his safety

Latest News

Mother says 17-year-old died as a result of being body-slammed at Youth Villages
Two businesses fall victim to overnight smash and grabs
MLGW president says utility company is ‘in a good position’ heading into winter season
State lawmaker raises questions about Shelby County bail bond system