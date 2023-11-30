Advertise with Us
Worker dies at FedEx hub

FedEx World Hub
FedEx World Hub(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:51 PM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A FedEx worker died at the World Hub on Thursday morning.

FedEx released the following statement in regards to the death:

The circumstances around the worker’s death have not been revealed.

The person’s identity has not been released.

