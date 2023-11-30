Work officially underway to revitalize Memphis’ tallest building

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Work is officially underway to revitalize Memphis’ tallest building.

City leaders and developers held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for renovations at 100 North Main in Downtown Memphis, which has been vacant since 2014.

In January 2022, 100 North Main Development Partners was selected to assess and redesign the building.

Officials say the tower and its 37 floors will be mixed-use.

During Thursday’s groundbreaking, outgoing Mayor Jim Strickland said his office just signed a 15-year lease to occupy 60,000 square-feet of office space for City of Memphis employees.

The development will also include a parking garage, retail and residential space, and hotel rooms.

Developers hope to complete the revitalization project by January 2027.

