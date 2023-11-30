Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Work officially underway to revitalize Memphis’ tallest building

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Work is officially underway to revitalize Memphis’ tallest building.

City leaders and developers held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for renovations at 100 North Main in Downtown Memphis, which has been vacant since 2014.

In January 2022, 100 North Main Development Partners was selected to assess and redesign the building.

RELATED — Cost goes up for redevelopment of Memphis’ tallest building, but developers say they’re committed

Officials say the tower and its 37 floors will be mixed-use.

During Thursday’s groundbreaking, outgoing Mayor Jim Strickland said his office just signed a 15-year lease to occupy 60,000 square-feet of office space for City of Memphis employees.

The development will also include a parking garage, retail and residential space, and hotel rooms.

Developers hope to complete the revitalization project by January 2027.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family Dollar customers eligible for $25 gift card following class action settlement
Alegend Jones' mother Shona Garner, joined by national civil rights attorney Ben Crump
Mother says 17-year-old died as a result of being body-slammed at Youth Villages after refusing to undress in front of male counselors
The suspects who shoplifted from Target on Monday, November 27.
MPD searching for women accused of shoplifting from Target, pepper spraying employee
Randall Bird was arrested and booked into jail on several charges.
Security guard accused of having sex with corpse at hospital morgue
3 suspects carry assault rifles, attempt to steal car, police say
3 suspects carrying assault rifles, dressed in dark clothing attempt to steal car, still at large, police say

Latest News

Thursday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a rainy and windy night followed by mainly mild and dry pattern
The scene at Sycamore Lake Apartments
Man critically injured after ‘targeted’ domestic violence shooting in Northeast Memphis
Thursday evening weather update
Thursday evening First Alert Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-November 30, 2023
Anthony Mason
Mother of teen killed in Thanksgiving Day shooting outraged by suspect’s release from jail