Vehicle owner confronts break-in suspect, gets shot at in parking lot of Olive Branch Huey’s

Car window shot at Olive Branch Huey's
Car window shot at Olive Branch Huey's(Viewer)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Police say a man was shot at while trying to defend his property while he was getting lunch.

The incident happened at Huey’s in Olive Branch just before 1 p.m. Thursday.

Police say a person was found breaking into a truck in the parking lot.

The owner of the truck then left the restaurant and confronted the suspect, who had stolen a weapon from the vehicle.

The truck owner was able to grab the weapon from him; the suspect then left the scene with three others and fired shots at the truck owner.

No one was injured, but the shots hit several vehicles in the parking lot.

The vehicles the suspect left the scene in.
The vehicles the suspect left the scene in.(Olive Branch Police Dept.)

Police say the the suspects left in two vehicles, a black Camaro and a black Charger. They were last seen headed on Goodman Road in the direction of Highway 78 toward Memphis.

If you know anything that could assist police, call 662-892-9400.

