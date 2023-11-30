UofM to build apartment-style student housing at Park Ave. campus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New apartment-style student housing is planned for the University of Memphis’ Park Avenue campus.

The 540-bed student housing development, available to both students and student-athletes, is expected to be ready by the fall semester of 2026.

The new residences will be part of the future Tiger Park, an integrated academic and athletic facilities complex to be carried out in phases over the next decade.

“The upcoming housing development on our Park Avenue campus will give our student-athletes a significant competitive enhancement to live where they train,” said university of Memphis President Bill Hardgrave. “This first-class facility will help tremendously in recruiting for our athletic programs and assist in building a sense of community across our university with student-athletes living alongside others in our student population. We greatly appreciate everyone involved for helping make this much-anticipated facility a reality.”

The new buildings will consist of four-bedroom, two-bedroom and studio-style units, study spaces, social spaces, outdoor living areas, and other amenities such as grab-and-go dining options.

The development is all thanks to a public-private partnership between the university and The Annex Group, a national developer building innovative housing communities at universities across the country.

“Having lived in Memphis and built student housing in this area, I’m so excited to see the Park Avenue project come to fruition. A long time coming, this housing will further drive student success at UofM, one that I know will contribute to Memphis as a whole,” said Christy Everett (formerly Grimste) of Pinnacle Development Group, a development partner on the project and co-developer of the Annex of Memphis off-campus student housing.

The need for added student housing became apparent in 2023 when the UofM saw a waitlist of over 400 students in the summer.

In addition to creating more housing to ease that crunch, the new project will provide unparalleled residential experiences for students to learn, study, play, relax and grow.

There is also an emphasis on safety, with nearly 300 parking spaces in a secure gated area.

“The Annex Group is honored to be a part of this transformative project and continue our long-term partnership with the university in support of their student-athletes,” said Kyle Bach, CEO of The Annex Group. “We will bring to this project the same quality and experience that students and student-athletes have come to expect at The Annex of Memphis and all our other properties around the country.”

For student-athletes, the benefit of living in the hub where they will train and compete is a significant one. The college experience is improved for all students, not only student-athletes, with the creation of spaces conducive to shared learning experiences.

“This housing development on Park Avenue campus will be a game-changer for our student-athletes,” said Memphis head women’s soccer coach Brooks Monaghan. “Living in the vicinity of where they practice, compete and train will significantly enhance their experience, and a development like this sets our university apart when it comes to recruitment.”

Student-athletes say they agree that the community-style living will deepen their connection with other UofM students.

“In the time I’ve been here, Park Avenue campus has really changed, and this is the latest improvement that I know we are all looking forward to,” said Memphis Football student-athlete Jacob Likes. “Apartment-style housing like this will be very popular and will create a true hub for our activities outside of class. Getting to live with other students will be a great way to get to know each other a little better, too.”

“This housing development right by our facility will be a great addition,” echoed Memphis Softball student-athlete Madison Berner. “Other than when we go to the main campus for classes, having everything else we need in the same area will be really helpful. We are also looking forward to living in the same space as some of our fellow students, which will help build relationships and lead to more students attending our games.”

