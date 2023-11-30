Advertise with Us
Town of Atoka awarded $8.1 million in infrastructure grants

Water dripping (generic)
Water dripping (generic)(Unsplash)
By Melek Robinson
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ATOKA, Tenn. (WMC) - The Town of Atoka received a grant of $8.1 million through the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation from the American Rescue Plan Act to help fix the water infrastructure.

The grant will help fund two major projects to help enhance the local wastewater infrastructure.

The replacement of the Main Street Pump Station will ensure efficient and reliable wastewater services to provide a cleaner and more sustainable environment for both residents and businesses.

The replacement of the Kearns Lift Station Wastewater Force Main will support the efficient transportation of wastewater.

“This represents a significant step towards the goal of creating a more sustainable and prosperous Atoka,” said Atoka Mayor Barry Akin.

