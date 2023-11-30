Town of Atoka awarded $8.1 million in infrastructure grants

ATOKA, Tenn. (WMC) - The Town of Atoka received a grant of $8.1 million through the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation from the American Rescue Plan Act to help fix the water infrastructure.

The grant will help fund two major projects to help enhance the local wastewater infrastructure.

The replacement of the Main Street Pump Station will ensure efficient and reliable wastewater services to provide a cleaner and more sustainable environment for both residents and businesses.

The replacement of the Kearns Lift Station Wastewater Force Main will support the efficient transportation of wastewater.

“This represents a significant step towards the goal of creating a more sustainable and prosperous Atoka,” said Atoka Mayor Barry Akin.

This historic funding is the direct result of the hard work and commitment put in by our local and state officials and the Town of Atoka staff. These much-needed infrastructure improvements will take Atoka decades into the future, ensuring a better quality of life for all of our residents.

