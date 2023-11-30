Some of music’s biggest stars shine bright honoring Elvis Presley and the holiday season for NBC’s ‘Christmas at Graceland’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some of the biggest names in music celebrated Christmas right here in the Bluff City Wednesday night!

It all happened at Graceland, Elvis Presley’s home, decked inside and out for a first of it’s kind live special on Action News 5.

The show is part of the kickoff to the holiday season with bright lights, decorations. and even bigger stars and performances, from John Legend in the Chapel to Lana del Ray in the Jungle Room, The War and Treaty, and more.

“We’re living in the legacy of Elvis Presley,” said Tanya Trotter of The War and Treaty. “We’re living in the legacy of what he dreamed about and when he wanted to see happen, and it’s emotional to be able to be up there and be a part of that. His dream.”

The husband and wife duo performed a Christmas classic Wednesday night.

We caught up with them before their big performance.

Michael and Tonya Trotter, of The War and Treaty, at NBC's Christmas at Graceland (Action News 5)

“To be able to do it with artist that we respect, like the great John Legend, like Kacey Musgraves, like our homegirl Lainey Wilson, or crazy man Post Malone... to see our names in amongst those names... just really feel so heartwarming to us,” said Michael Trotter Jr. of The War and Treaty.

For weeks, dozens of decorators have been getting the mansion ready for the holidays with more than 2,000 lights, original lawn ornaments, a Nativity scene, and hundreds of live poinsettias that are replaced weekly.

Even when the holidays have come and gone, people from all over the world flock to Graceland just to see the estate.

“I’m feeling quite emotional, to be honest,” said BAFTA-nominated actress and Elvis fan Jo Hartley.

BAFTA-nominated actress Jo Hartley made her way to Memphis as a lover of Elvis and his music.

For her, visiting just hits different.

“I think you go, ‘Oh yeah Elvis! It’s just Elvis,’” said Hartley. “But actually when you come here, this is great, but the house is where he had his most intimate moments and had his fears and his tears and when everything went good for him.”

Wednesday’s special was a sight to behold.

It even featured the King’s granddaughter, Riley Keough, who made a special appearance celebrating his favorite holiday.

Dozens of people helped put the entire production together.

If you missed Wednesday night’s show, you can watch Christmas at Graceland on Peacock.

