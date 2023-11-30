Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Some of music’s biggest stars shine bright honoring Elvis Presley and the holiday season for NBC’s ‘Christmas at Graceland’

By Bria Bolden
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some of the biggest names in music celebrated Christmas right here in the Bluff City Wednesday night!

It all happened at Graceland, Elvis Presley’s home, decked inside and out for a first of it’s kind live special on Action News 5.

The show is part of the kickoff to the holiday season with bright lights, decorations. and even bigger stars and performances, from John Legend in the Chapel to Lana del Ray in the Jungle Room, The War and Treaty, and more.

“We’re living in the legacy of Elvis Presley,” said Tanya Trotter of The War and Treaty. “We’re living in the legacy of what he dreamed about and when he wanted to see happen, and it’s emotional to be able to be up there and be a part of that. His dream.”

The husband and wife duo performed a Christmas classic Wednesday night.

We caught up with them before their big performance.

Michael and Tonya Trotter, of The War and Treaty, at NBC's Christmas at Graceland
Michael and Tonya Trotter, of The War and Treaty, at NBC's Christmas at Graceland(Action News 5)

“To be able to do it with artist that we respect, like the great John Legend, like Kacey Musgraves, like our homegirl Lainey Wilson, or crazy man Post Malone... to see our names in amongst those names... just really feel so heartwarming to us,” said Michael Trotter Jr. of The War and Treaty.

For weeks, dozens of decorators have been getting the mansion ready for the holidays with more than 2,000 lights, original lawn ornaments, a Nativity scene, and hundreds of live poinsettias that are replaced weekly.

Even when the holidays have come and gone, people from all over the world flock to Graceland just to see the estate.

“I’m feeling quite emotional, to be honest,” said BAFTA-nominated actress and Elvis fan Jo Hartley.

BAFTA-nominated actress Jo Hartley made her way to Memphis as a lover of Elvis and his music.

For her, visiting just hits different.

“I think you go, ‘Oh yeah Elvis! It’s just Elvis,’” said Hartley. “But actually when you come here, this is great, but the house is where he had his most intimate moments and had his fears and his tears and when everything went good for him.”

Wednesday’s special was a sight to behold.

It even featured the King’s granddaughter, Riley Keough, who made a special appearance celebrating his favorite holiday.

Dozens of people helped put the entire production together.

If you missed Wednesday night’s show, you can watch Christmas at Graceland on Peacock.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 suspects carry assault rifles, attempt to steal car, police say
3 suspects carrying assault rifles, dressed in dark clothing attempt to steal car, still at large, police say
Shots fired into Poplar Ave. business while shoppers inside
Warrant issued for 18-year-old after shots fired into East Memphis business while shoppers inside
Dollar General
Bystander shoots, kills robbery suspect at Dollar General
The scene at Poplar and East Parkway North
9-year-old girl shot during ‘targeted attack’ at Midtown intersection
‘Memphis is a dangerous place’: Man seen carrying rifle through Midtown neighborhood told police it was for his safety

Latest News

CEO speaks on impact of St. Jude Marathon, healing the narrative of the city
‘A spotlight on this great city’: Action News 5′s Joe Birch sits down with CEO Rick Shadyac on the St. Jude marathon, its impact, and changing the narrative of the city
Mid-south businesses hit with crime in broad daylight; discuss efforts to curb crime
Mid-south businesses hit by crime in broad daylight; discuss efforts to curb crime
Mother says 17-year-old died as a result of being body-slammed at Youth Villages
Two businesses fall victim to overnight smash and grabs