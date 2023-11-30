Advertise with Us
Signups for Summer Work Experience for young adult Memphians opens Friday

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Applications are now open for the Mayor’s Summer Work Experience.

Young adults, ages 18-24, in Shelby County will be able to apply for the eight-week summer work experience where they will “learn new skills, gain financial independence, and grow their professional network.”

It’s the sixth year Mayor Lee Harris has given the opportunity.

The interns will make $15 per hour with a $100 bonus for perfect attendance.

Work hours will be Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from June 3 to July 26.

“After last year’s program, Shelby County Government hired seven participants to full-time county jobs,” Mayor Harris said. “We are enthusiastic about providing even more opportunities for young people in Shelby County. I hope those interested in a government and public service career will apply for the program and come ready to learn the skills needed to become future leaders and agents of change, excellence, and integrity.”

Applications will be open from December 1 to December 31.

You can click here to apply.

