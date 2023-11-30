Advertise with Us
Shelby County Health Department offering free HIV testing on December 1

Shelby County Health Department
Shelby County Health Department(Action News 5)
By Melek Robinson
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department is offering two opportunities for free HIV testing on Friday, December 1, which is also World AIDS Day.

The SCHD Sexual Health Program will offer gifts and incentives to people receiving an HIV rapid test at the Sexual Health clinic at 814 Jefferson Avenue from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Rapid testing will also be free to the public at the Cadre Building at 149 Monroe Avenue from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

This year, SCHD’s Ryan White Program and partnering agency, Friends for All, will welcome non-binary African American activist and author George Johnson as the guest speaker at this year’s World AIDS Day observance.

The free event will also feature a catered dinner buffet, presentations, vendors, informational displays, and giveaways. It will culminate with a balloon release to honor everyone in the Shelby County community impacted by HIV/AIDS.

Free parking will be provided at One Commerce Square Parking Garage at 61 S. Second Street, Memphis, TN 38103. No RSVP is required to attend.

Click here for more information about the Shelby County Health Department’s Sexual Health and Ryan White Programs.

